Domino's Pizza is seeing its big bet on digital pay off.

Now the company's CEO is eyeing the next big thing in tech — voice assistance.

Patrick Doyle told CNBC on Thursday he's convinced it is going to become a bigger part of how people interact with technology.

"What you're going to see is that voice is going to show up in more and more platforms. You think about vehicles and cars and what's happening there. You look at your home and how you're interacting with Alexa and Google Home. You're more and more going to be able to be away from the physical device and ordering," he said in an interview with "Power Lunch."