    ×

    Restaurants

    After betting big on digital, Domino’s Pizza is now eyeing voice technology

    Domino's CEO: Digital ordering all about valuable customer experience
    Domino's CEO: Digital ordering all about valuable customer experience   

    Domino's Pizza is seeing its big bet on digital pay off.

    Now the company's CEO is eyeing the next big thing in tech — voice assistance.

    Patrick Doyle told CNBC on Thursday he's convinced it is going to become a bigger part of how people interact with technology.

    "What you're going to see is that voice is going to show up in more and more platforms. You think about vehicles and cars and what's happening there. You look at your home and how you're interacting with Alexa and Google Home. You're more and more going to be able to be away from the physical device and ordering," he said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

    An employee at Domino's Pizza
    Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    An employee at Domino's Pizza

    Domino's recently announced customers can place orders through Amazon's Alexa, as well as through Google Home.

    Doyle called it a "small but growing" part of the business.

    The chain has long embraced digital technology, with 60 percent of its sales now coming in through digital channels. Almost two-thirds of those sales are coming through mobile devices, Doyle pointed out.

    While it may only result in a small labor savings, the benefit really comes from sales growth.

    "It is more than anything about the customer experience. It's easier. It's a more accurate order. They can see the whole menu. And that's really what's created the most value for us," Doyle said.

    While he said the company is spending "a lot of time" looking into voice technology, he wouldn't go into specifics about what platform the company may move to next.

    Domino's shares are up about 17 percent year to date.

    — CNBC's Kerima Greene contributed to this report.


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DPZ
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---
    AMZN
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...