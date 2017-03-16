    ×

    Tech Transformers

    Amazon patents idea of delivery drones with legs to help it land and robotic wings

    Amazon has been awarded two patents in which it outlines legs that act as landing gear to help drones touch down on uneven surfaces and propellers with robotic adjustable wingtips.

    The U.S. e-commerce giant's latest idea describes an "adjustable landing gear extension" that can be extended or contracted. Amazon says "distance determining elements" would be able to judge how far the drone is from the ground. Sensors on the landing arm would be able to detect contact with the ground and adjust so that the drone is horizontal and not tilted.

    This technology could be quite key if drones deliver fragile packages on tough terrain.

    "For example, when a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) is landing, the slope of the surface may be determined and the landing gear extensions adjusted based on the slope so that the body of the UAV remains approximately horizontal when the UAV lands and is supported by the landing gear extensions," the filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) said.

    USPTO

    The landing gear could also have a "barbed spike" that could screw into the surface for extra stability. Or it could also have a magnet to land on metal surfaces or a "vacuum suction cup".

    Amazon outlined that the drone could be made from lightweight materials such as graphite, aluminum or carbon fiber. The top part of the drone would have the ability to rotate which would allow the flying machine to position itself in the correct place in account for environmental conditions like wind.

    "Specifically, the UAV may be re-oriented while it is landed by rotating the support coupling so that the body of the UAV rotates while the landing gear assembly remains stationary," Amazon's patent said.

    In the second patent, the U.S. e-commerce titan laid out its ideas for robotic propellers that could help the drone face less resistance in the air. The patent outlines adjustable winglets on the propeller, much like those found on airplanes, which will help the drone counter the drag created by pressure in the air as it flies.

    They will be adjustable and react to environment conditions.

    USPTO

    "The propellers may be reconfigured at predetermined times during operation of an aerial vehicle, or upon sensing one or more operational characteristics or environmental conditions, as may be desired or required," Amazon's second patent said.

    The patents were both granted on Tuesday after initially being filed in 2015 and were first spotted by tech site GeekWire. Amazon is an aggressive filer of patents and being awarded one does not mean that the idea will necessarily see the light of day.

    Still, it highlights how the company is thinking about drone delivery, which it is currently testing in the U.K. A recent Amazon patent described a giant flying warehouse that would act as a launchpad for drones, while another one outlined an idea for an unmanned flying vehicle to propel packages that it was carrying which would eventually land in a back yard with the help of a parachute.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---