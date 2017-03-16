Trump's aggressive North Korea stance may face backlash in Seoul, Beijing

But that may be problematic for Sino-U.S. ties, which are already strained from Trump's trade and currency rhetoric.

Beijing is a traditional ally of Pyongyang and several Chinese firms regularly buy goods from North Korea — a matter that's long been a concern for Washington. In December, Obama's administration sanctioned Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development for using front companies to avoid sanctions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang has previously stated that while Beijing is willing to cooperate, it opposes any country extending the jurisdiction of its domestic laws internationally.

Earlier this month, Chinese mainland telco ZTE admitted to violating American export controls and got slapped with $1.19 billion in penalties — the biggest criminal fine in a U.S. sanctions case.

The case is notable in that ZTE acknowledged culpability and Beijing's response was muted, said Haggard. If Chinese government officials were involved, it would be a good sign for the future of secondary sanctions, he continued.

Tillerson may also start a conversation around the idea of Beijing enforcing more sanctions against North Korean imports, but that will require a lot of cooperation from Chinese officials, noted David Adelman, former U.S. ambassador to Singapore and partner at law firm Reed Smith.

While China recently suspended North Korean coal imports, it's traditionally been reluctant to pursue stringent punishments that could send millions of North Koreans fleeing to China's border.

"Washington's view is that China is North Korea's cheap enabler...Right before China banned North Korean coal imports, they ramped up their purchases of $180-190 million worth of coal and then imposed the ban. So, it doesn't seem like China is on board with sanctions," said Jeff Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University Japan.