CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpts: Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Speaks with CNBC’s Josh Lipton on “Squawk Alley” Today

Hurd on the Quarter

THERE WAS NO ONE DEAL, THERE WASNO ONE GEOGRAPHY, THERE WAS NOONE PART OF OUR BUSINESS.IT WAS REALLY BROAD-BASED ACROSSOUR ERP PILLAR, OUR HCM PILLAR,OUR PLATFORM AS A SERVICE, SOVERY BROAD-BASED IN TERMS OF THENUMBER OF SOLUTIONS THAT WEREPART OF IT, AS WELL AS ALL OF OUR GEOGRAPHIES.IT WAS A VERY EXCITING NUMBERFOR US.

Hurd on the Cloud

OUR EXPENSES HAVE BEENVERY WELL MANAGED.YOU BEGIN TO SEE WHAT'SHAPPENING WITH THE CLOUD NOT JUST IN REVENUE GROWTH, BUT OURMARGIN PERFORMANCE IN THE CLOUD.YOU KNOW, IT'S A BIT -- I'VETRIED TO USE THE ANALOGY OFBUILDING A HOTEL.WHEN YOU START OFF ON THE CLOUD,YOU BUILD A BUNCH OFINFRASTRUCTURE, BUT YOU CAN'TRENT ANY ROOMS UNTIL THE HOTEL'S FULLY BUILT.AND AS WE START TO POUR MOREREVENUE ON TOP OF THATINFRASTRUCTURE, THAT PERFORMANCEFROM AN OPERATING PERSPECTIVEGIVES US A BIG LIFT.

Hurd on Infrastructure

OUR INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS WILL DOTWO THINGS.FIRST, IT'S GOING TO BE IN AGREAT POSITION TO RUN THE ORACLEDATABASE. THE ORABCLE DATABASE HAS MILLIONS OF APPLICATIONSRUNNING ON IT.OUR CUSTOMERS HAVE HUNDREDS ANDHUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ORACLEDATABASES. SO THAT BECOMES A HUGEDIFFERENTIATOR FOR US.IN ADDITION, ONCE WE BRING THOSEORACLE WORKLOADS, THERE ARE SOMANY, JOSH, OTHER WORKLOADSASSOCIATED WITH THE ORACLEWORKLOAD, AND WE CAN RUN THOSEBETTER THAN ANYBODY ELSE IN THEWORLD, BAR NONE.

Hurd on Opportunity

THE ESTIMATES ARE THATOVER 80% OF OUR CUSTOMERS'BUDGETS ARE USED JUST TO KEEPTHE EXISTING THINGS RUNNING.THE OPPORTUNITY WE HAVE IS TONOW DO A LOT OF THAT WORK FORTHE CUSTOMER.THEY CAN REAPPLY THAT BUDGET,THAT MANPOWER, THAT TALENT, TOTHINGS THAT HELP THE COMPANYGAIN MARKET SHARE, TO HELP THECUSTOMER DELIVER BETTER SERVICETO THEIR CUSTOMER.SO IT ISN'T JUST A DISPLACEMENT IT'S A REAPLLICATION OF THAT SPENDING AND THAT TALENT TO HIGHER ORDER TASKS.

