Dollar General is starting to look a lot like Wal-Mart

As investors question whether Dollar General's footprint is getting too large, the retailer needs to prove that new stores aren't the only way it can grow sales. To do so, the chain is taking a few pages straight out of Wal-Mart's playbook.

Following another slowdown in sales at its established shops, Dollar General on Thursday outlined its strategy to drive the business forward.

While that plan includes the addition of 1,000 locations this year, it also incorporates investments that should boost performance at its existing stores.

Here's what the company is doing.