Here's how Canada Goose's first day of trading compares to Snap's, other 2017 IPOs

Cold weather luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose's stock rocketed 25 percent in its first day of trading on Thursday.

That debut performance is second only to the much-hyped initial public offering of Snap, which gained 44 percent on its first day.

But a stock's first day changing hands doesn't necessarily predict a further rally to new highs.

On Thursday, Snap shares ended the session at $19.89, their lowest close since they began trading. The stock has suffered amid a slew of "sell" ratings on Wall Street.

Earlier this month, CNBC analysis of FactSet data showed about 40 percent of all IPOs in the past decade were down five days after their first trading day.

Here's how Snap and Canada Goose stack up against the rest of the companies that have gone public in 2017: