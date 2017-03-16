Monthly job openings were little changed in January

Monthly jobs openings — a gauge of the U.S. economy that's closely watched by Fed chair Janet Yellen — were little changed in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday.

Monthly job openings were at 5.6 million on the last business day in January, the Labor Department said, up slightly from the 5.5 million openings in the previous month.

Over the month, hires and separations were little changed at 5.4 million and 5.3 million, respectively. The quits rate was little changed at 2 .2 percent as well as the layoffs and discharges rate at 1.1 percent.

The report from the Labor Department is a key barometer of economic conditions, measuring job postings in different sectors, and the number of hires and layoffs.

