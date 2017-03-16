Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose shares open at $18 in market debut

You may own one of their parkas, and now you can own shares in luxury apparel maker Canada Goose.

The Toronto-based business went public on Thursday, with its shares opening at $18 on the New York Stock Exchange. Canada Goose will also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Canada Goose priced its initial public offering of 20 million shares at CA$17, or about US$12.78, according to a source familiar with the matter. That price was above an initial expected range of between CA$14 and CA$16.

The IPO raised CA$340 million, or about $255 million.