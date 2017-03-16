Markets cheer Dutch election results, but future elections cause concern

Markets have reacted positively to the results of the elections in the Netherlands where the incumbent VVD party won the most seats, but investors focus now turns to future elections in France and Germany.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.6 percent on Thursday, although it also benefited from the Federal Reserve's decision to hike U.S. interest rates on Wednesday.

The Dutch results came as something of a relief to markets, according to Alex Edwards, currency analyst at OFX.

"The euro has reacted positively to Rutte's win, or at least it's been well supported since the result. The Fed decision and statement last night got more of a reaction - Yellen was a lot less hawkish than investors were expecting," he said in a press comment.

"Expect EUR/USD ranges to be fairly narrow over the next month or so in the run up to the much anticipated French elections, arguably the biggest market event of the year."