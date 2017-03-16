Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's strong rally. We get housing starts data today along with the Philadelphia Fed survey and weekly jobless claims.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude oil prices are up and back to the $49 a barrel level.

TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

-President Donald Trump unveiled his budget plan today that includes big increases in defense spending, a centralized infrastructure plan, and cuts to many other federal agencies. The White House wants to cut the EPA budget by 31 percent and the State Department budget by 28 percent. The budget for the arts will also be cut by 18 percent.



