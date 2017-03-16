Pakistan wants Facebook, Twitter to help identify people suspected of blasphemy

Pakistan has asked Facebook and Twitter to help identify users in violation of its strict blasphemy laws.

Under Pakistani law anyone suspected of blasphemy can be prosecuted and potentially sentenced to death.

According to Reuters, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Thursday that an official in Pakistan's Washington embassy has approached the two social media companies in an effort to identify Pakistanis, either within the country or abroad, who recently shared material deemed offensive to Islam.

Authorities in Pakistan have already identified 11 people suspected of blasphemy and would seek the extradition of anyone living abroad.

Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.