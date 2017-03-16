Saudi-US ties stronger than ever; countries see eye-to-eye on Iran, Saudi oil minister says

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih on Thursday said relations between his country and the United States have never been better, and the two nations are fully aligned in confronting Iranian aggression.

The minister made his comments during a visit to Washington D.C. with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the young and highly influential royal at the helm of Saudi Arabia's economic diversification and military.

Falih's comments mark a turning of the page following a rocky relationship between the Kingdom and the Obama administration, which negotiated an historic multilateral deal with Iran, Saudi Arabia's chief geopolitical rival in the Middle East.

Falih said the visit solidified the "importance" of the relationship and allowed for a better understanding with the new administration on a broad range of issues. Falih also serves as chairman of state oil giant Saudi Aramco.