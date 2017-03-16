The euro zone might have lost one of its key players thanks to the Dutch elections

The euro area could be on the brink of losing one of its most important politicians following the general election in the Netherlands.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, saw his Labour Party become one of the biggest losers in the Dutch vote Wednesday, meaning that he is very unlikely to keep his current role as finance minister.

"While Jeroen Dijsselbloem has been a good finance minister – he had a pivotal role the past four years in taking some tough but necessary decisions – the chances of him returning in an upcoming cabinet are slim," Nic Vrieselaar, economist at Rabobank, told CNBC via email.

"His party, the Labour Party (PvdA) has lost more than 75 percent of support from its voters compared to the 2012 elections. It therefore seems unlikely that the PvdA will again take part in a coalition," he added.

Dijsselbloem is also the head of the Eurogroup, a meeting of all 19 finance ministers of the euro zone. He has been a loud voice in opposing a debt haircut for Greece, pushed for structural reforms in the economically troubled periphery and has been a strong supporter of further euro zone integration - including the completion of the banking union, which involves the same level of supervision for all euro banks.