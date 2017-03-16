The Martin Shkreli musical is bound for Off-Broadway, just as the 'pharma bro' heads to trial

Like a rare disease that you can't afford to treat because it would require a ridiculously expensive pill, Martin Shkreli the Musical is baaaaaaaaaaaaack — and it's got a brand-new name.

The satirical play based on the drug company executive-turned-national troll is returning to New York this spring for an Off-Broadway run — set to end right before the start of Shkreli's real-life criminal trial on securities fraud charges.

The scathing portrayal of the flippant pharma bro' premiered last summer for a limited, Off-Off-Broadway run as part of a Manhattan film festival.

The show played six performances to sold-out, albeit small, audiences, which included some unamused friends of Shkreli.

The musical at the time was entitled, somewhat laboriously, "Martin Shkreli's Game: How Bill Murray Joined the Wu-Tang Clan."

The new iteration's title gets to the point quicker: "Pharma Bro: An American Douchical!"

But the show, set to run from May 11 to June 18 at the Players Theater in Greenwich Village, still features a bizarre imagining of an internet rumor that spread about Shkreli, as well as references to the many bizarre things about the online provocateur that happen to be true.

The rumor claimed that the actor Bill Murray was somehow legally empowered to steal back for the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan a single-copy album, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," that they had sold to Shkreli for $2 million, only to have second thoughts about doing so.