The insurance company polled 1,316 adults over 50 last September, including 676 women.

More than 75 percent of women in this age cohort were also uncertain of what they and their partners would pay for long-term care.

"A couple of things drive that uncertainty," said Roberta Eckert, vice president of the Nationwide Retirement Institute, the insurance company's research and education arm.

"Women 50 and over have typically been focused on raising families, getting the kids through college and saving for retirement; they haven't taken the task of doing a lot of research around health-care costs," she said.