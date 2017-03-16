MSNBC's Rachel Maddow unveiled Trump's 2005 federal income tax return on Tuesday night. Investigative reporter David Cay Johnston said he obtained the two-page Form 1040 unsolicited and in the mail and shared it on Maddow's show. In a statement that evening, the White House confirmed the taxes the president paid, as well as his income.

Trump's Form 1040 revealed that he paid $38 million in taxes that year and reported more than $150 million in income. The return also lists a $103 million write-down.

Accountants said there is little to glean from this — and anyone else's — 1040. This form doesn't shed much light on the sources of income and the deductions taken.

"A two-page 1040 is only part of the story," said Tiffany Couch, a CPA and founder of Acuity Forensics in Vancouver, Washington.

"It's a high-level summary of taxable income sources that an individual or a married couple must report," she said. "There are many supporting schedules to a 1040 that will tell you more of the story."

These forms are better to sniff out the intricacies of someone's income: