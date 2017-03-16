Line 40 on the 1040 will state the exact dollar amount of itemized deductions a taxpayer claims. Trump's 2005 return lists $17 million in this space.
Deductions lower your taxable income based on your federal income tax bracket.
But if you want to get the nitty-gritty on the nature of these itemized deductions, dig up Schedule A.
This form sheds light on state, real estate and property taxes paid, medical expenses and interest paid on home mortgages.
It's no secret that well-to-do filers can lower their tax burden by giving to charity, so look for a dollar amount on that here.
"You list charitable deductions on Schedule A, but that's where people also tend to get aggressive and overemphasize what they give," said Gavin Morrissey, managing partner at Financial Strategy Associates in Needham, Massachusetts.