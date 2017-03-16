Why the Fed is no longer 'story No. 1' on Wall Street

For much of the time since the Fed took its overnight funds rate down to near-zero in late-2008, and launched three rounds of bond buying that took its balance sheet to $4.5 trillion, officials have been imploring Congress and the White House for more help on the fiscal side.

That's because growth has been halting and uneven under the aggressive monetary regime.

The economy has averaged less than 2 percent growth during the recovery. While unemployment has plunged — Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday estimated 16 million new jobs since the end of the financial crisis — real income has been just above flat. And while stocks and other asset prices have surged, the distribution of that wealth has been skewed to the top.

At last, Fed officials might get their wish.

President Donald Trump has spurred hopes for growth — which may well have pushed the rate hike calendar further along — through pledges of tax cuts, regulatory rollback and infrastructure spending.

Though the stimulus is just talk at this point, Trump's agenda seems to have replaced the Fed's machinations as the center of the market's universe.

"The Fed as a trigger of repricing the fixed income market has largely run its course," David Woo, head of global rates and currencies research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told CNBC. "I think the only thing that matters right now is tax reform."