A Harvard-trained psychologist shows you how to destress at work in just 2 minutes

If you're constantly feeling overwhelmed at work, you're not alone.

Americans are more stressed than they have been at any other time in the past decade, according to data from the American Psychological Association. Professionals are working longer hours, leaving vacation days unclaimed and worrying more about money.

But there is some good news. According to Marlynn Wei, a board-certified Harvard and Yale-trained psychiatrist, you can significantly reduce your stress levels in just a few minutes.

"I do actually work with a lot of professionals who come to me to try to reduce stress," Dr. Wei tells CNBC. "The first thing I tell them is a very portable, easy to use strategy. It's two to three minutes of simple, rhythmic paced breathing," she says.