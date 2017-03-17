Apple plans two more R&D centers in China as its challenges in the country continue

Apple has announced plans to set up two new research and development centers in China amid continued challenges to the iPhone maker in the world's second-largest economy.

The U.S. technology titan said Friday that the hubs would be in Shanghai and Suzhou. This follows previous plans to open R&D centers in Beijing and Shenzhen.

Apple has committed to invest more than 3.5 billion yuan ($507.1 million) in research in China, the company said.