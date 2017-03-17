Separately, those once ubiquitous banks of payphones at airports are being replaced with charging stations, or making way for other services. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) removed the last of its payphones in 2016.

The number of payphones is being steadily reduced, but not yet eliminated, at airports in Dallas/Fort Worth, Minneapolis and Chicago, where there are now 503 payphones at O'Hare International (down from 650 five years ago) and 174 payphones at Midway International (down from 180).

"The payphones taken off line were removed because of low usage, requests from the airlines due to construction in their gate areas and repurposing of space for revenue producing ventures," said Gregg Cunningham of the Chicago Department of Aviation. Some will remain "because they are still a necessary means of communication for some customers," he added.

With the rise of cellphones, "folks simply don't use payphones," said SEA spokesman Brian DeRoy, "and there are hardly any companies now that want to have the financial burden of taking on a payphone contract for a very limited number of users."

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas has also ditched all its payphones, but provides a courtesy phone for free local calls on its baggage claim level.

"Our information desk staff can also make calls for passengers when needed, such as when cellphones batteries are dead," said AUS spokesman Derick Hackett.

There are exceptions, however. At Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) in Nevada, free local or toll-free calls can be made from any courtesy phone in the airport. And thanks to a deal dating back to 2012, Denver International Airport still has about 200 payphones that provide unlimited free national domestic calls, as well as international calls that are free for the first 10 minutes.

"In 2008, AT&T ended their payphone contract at the airport, at same time they pulled out of shopping malls and other public buildings due to decreases in revenue," said RNO airport spokeswoman Heidi Jared, "But the airport authority knew an option was needed to fill that void since not all travelers have a cellphone."

—Harriet Baskas is the author of seven books, including "Hidden Treasures: What Museums Can't or Won't Show You," and the Stuck at the Airport blog. Follow her on Twitter at @hbaskas . Follow Road Warrior at @CNBCtravel.

