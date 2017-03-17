European markets seen mixed; G-20 meeting;

European markets are expected to open mixed as they take a breather from hitting record highs during Thursday's trading.

The FTSE 100 is seen down by 0.3 points at 7,415; the German DAX is expected 7 points lower at 12,074 and the CAC 40 is set to open 1.7 points higher at 5,012.

Investors are set to be mainly focused on politics with finance ministers and central bank governors of the G-20 gathering in Germany. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in the U.S. This will be their first meeting after accusations from the U.S. administration that Germany manipulates the euro to take advantage when trading with its foreign partners.

Wolfgang Schaeuble, the German finance minister, told the press following a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Germany's surplus was due to the fact that it doesn't have its own currency and is not in charge of its monetary policy.

In the U.K., members of the Conservative Party will attend the party's Spring Forum, where Prime Minister Theresa May is set to give a speech.

In terms of data, the euro zone will know its latest trade figures.



