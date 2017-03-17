House Republicans aim to vote on Obamacare repeal bill next week, NBC reports

House Republicans plan to vote on their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act next week, a House GOP source told NBC News on Friday.

But lawmakers aim to do so on Thursday only if they have the votes to pass it, NBC said. That date marks the seventh anniversary of when President Barack Obama signed the ACA, also known as Obamacare, into law.

House GOP leadership and President Donald Trump have pushed to rally support for the plan, which has faced opposition and calls for changes from some conservatives and moderates in the party. Republicans need 216 votes to pass the bill in the House.

The bill likely faces tough resistance in the Senate, where only three Republican defections can doom its passage. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Thursday she could not support the bill "in its current form."

Two Republican lawmakers, Budget Committee Chair Rep. Diane Black and Rep. Tom Cole, said Friday that the plan would likely be changed to adjust its tax credits to help older Americans buy coverage. A Congressional Budget Office analysis of the plan estimated older, poorer consumers would suffer the most under it.

Trump boasted Friday about flipping some conservative lawmakers from "no" votes to "yes" votes after meeting with a group of them at the White House. The president has previously said he was willing to negotiate changes to make the bill more likely to pass in Congress.

Still, the House members in that meeting were not among those lawmakers who were firmly opposed to the plan, according to NBC News reporting.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus tweeted Friday that it "still opposes the GOP replacement bill in its current form."

Politico first reported Friday that Republicans planned to vote next week.

— NBC News' Kasie Hunt, CNBC's Dan Mangan and Reuters contributed to this report