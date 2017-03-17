MuleSoft shares popped more than 44 percent in their trading debut, putting the tech company on pace for one of the best first day gains of an IPO this year.

The stock was listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MULE." The company priced its 13 million share offering at $17 a share on Thursday, above the expected range of $14 to $16.

Shares last traded above $24 a share, after reaching a high of $25.92.

The San-Francisco software company raised money from investors like Salesforce Ventures and Lightspeed Ventures Partners. The public offering comes on the heels of Snap's IPO, one of the biggest technology offerings in recent years.

