Salesforce CEO Benioff discussed women's pay with Trump at White House meeting

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said he used a meeting at the White House on Friday to discuss the importance of bringing women into the workforce and paying them equally.
"We also had the chance to talk about gender equality, and the ability to bring all the women into the workforce, and pay women the same as men," Benioff said in front of the White House on Friday.
Benioff has been a consistent advocate for equal pay for women, and Salesforce adjusted salaries of about 1,000 employees in 2015 to equalize them.
Friday's meeting brought together business leaders from German and U.S. companies, as President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. One big topic of the meeting was workplace training.
"I want to thank all the business leaders that have joined us to discuss a subject that's very important to me: Training our workforce for the 21st century, especially in respect to manufacturing jobs," Trump said. "Here in the United States, companies have created revolutionary high tech and online courses."