Salesforce CEO Benioff discussed women's pay with Trump at White House meeting

The meeting also included one of tech's most powerful women, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty.

"We all just finished meeting with Chancellor Merkel and President Trump and had a good chance to talk about workforce development, and all the best projects and all the best programs in both of our countries," Rometty said outside the White House after the meeting ended.

In attendance was 19-year-old Janiel Richards, who graduated from IBM's P-Tech six-year high school and associated degree program and now works at IBM.



"I did not fully realize the weight of the opportunity I was given," Richards said. "I learned importance of understanding computers and gained skills in both coding and programming.... I learned that technology is omnipresent and opens endless doors."

Benioff said that technology companies are "some of the best universities in the world."

"We shape these employees, we train them, we educate them, we bring them in," Benioff said.

Benioff said that Salesforce, an enterprise technology company, hopes to create 2 million jobs through people that use the platform. He said if more companies come together and embrace vocational training, such as apprenticeships, he thinks the U.S. could reach a goal of 5 million new positions.

"As we're creating jobs all over the world, we see a great opportunity right here in the United States to create apprenticeships," Benioff said. "We would encourage you to take a moonshot goal to create 5 million apprenticeships in the next 5 years. And I think the key is, we see all these great programs and these great companies doing workforce development. If we all came together and unified to create a great program with your leadership, I think we can break that 5 million extra jobs in the U.S."