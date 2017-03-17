Silicon Valley techies are fleeing to Seattle

Silicon Valley might be considered the center of the technology universe, but other cities across the country are also attracting some of tech's best and brightest, including one located 800 miles north of the San Francisco Bay Area: Seattle.

There are now 250,000 people working in technology-related jobs in the state of Washington, according to the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), which says the industry is growing at about 10 percent per year. Nearly 90 percent of those jobs are located in King County, which includes Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered, and neighboring cities like Redmond -- Microsoft's home -- and Bellevue.

In Seattle, many of these software engineers, developers and data scientists are working for the two local tech giants, Amazon and Microsoft; the satellite offices of Silicon Valley-based companies like Alphabet and Facebook, which now employs about 1,000 people in the city; as well as a range of startups that collectively raised $583 million from investors last year, according to CB Insights.



Demand for those with technology skills is outstripping supply. Last year, there were 4,000 jobs needed in Washington for those with computer science degrees, but only 500 university-credentialed candidates. The remaining 3,500 workers had to be found outside the state.

"We are the number one tech-importer of talent in the country," Michael Schutzler, the CEO of the WTIA, tells CNBC.

According to a recent report from LinkedIn, San Francisco has been the top source of new workers moving to Seattle in the last 12 months, followed by New York City and Chicago, with many seeking work in the technology sector. Four of the five top employers are tech companies including Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook.