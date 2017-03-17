Snap shares sink further as another Wall Street analyst goes neutral on the stock

Snap shares slid on Friday, hovering around $19, after Mizuho initiated coverage on the company at "neutral" with a price target of $20.

The parent company of Snapchat was down more than 4 percent intraday Friday, tracking for a 12.2 percent decline this week. The stock fell 18.5 percent in the week that ended March 10.

Mizuho's coverage came as Snap has raised some eyebrows on Wall Street, with analysts flagging the company's slowing user growth, widening losses and lack of voting rights for outside investors.

On Thursday, Snap shares fell below $20 for the first time, nearing an IPO price of $17 per share, after it got hit with another sell rating.