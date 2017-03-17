Wall Street eyes data, G-20 meeting

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Friday morning as traders eyed the release of data and the meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors, which kicks off in Baden-Baden, Germany, today.

On the data front, industrial production and capacity utilization are set to be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment and leading indicators due to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.



On the earnings front, Tiffany is set to report before the bell.



In Europe the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.16 percent lower on Friday morning.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.79 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.10 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.85 a barrel, up 0.21 percent.