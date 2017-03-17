Watch: Trump and Germany's Merkel to speak after meeting with American and German executives

[The stream is slated to start at 1:20 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak Friday following a meeting between the two leaders whose views have sharply clashed in the past.

Trump has touted nationalism and American strength, while Merkel and Germany are seen as embodying the supporters of multinational institutions like the European Union. Trump has criticized Merkel's handling of the Syrian refugee crisis, among other issues, but he and some advisors have previously praised Germany's economy.

The pair of leaders will hold as joint press conference at the White House following their summit.

Trump and Merkel were expected to discuss economic development and workforce policies at the meeting. Key American and German executives were slated to join them, according to the White House.

BMW CEO Harald Krueger

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser

Schaeffler CEO Klaus Rosenfeld

Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty

Salesforce CEOMarc Benioff



