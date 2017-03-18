Amid the resulting political backlash to the assault on popular programs, the overworked staffer who linked to the Washington Post story with a flattering headline could be forgiven for assuming it provided positive spin on the controversial spending plan.



It was, after all, titled "Trump's budget makes perfect sense and will fix America, and I will tell you why."

But a closer read would have revealed that that article was, in fact, a parody piece lambasting the new budget blueprint.



"Clean rivers and breathable air are making us SOFT and letting the Chinese and the Russians get the jump on us," Post reporter Alexandra Petri wrote about a proposed 30 percent cut to the EPA budget.



"We must go back to the America that was great, when the air was full of coal and danger and the way you could tell if the air was breathable was by carrying a canary around with you at all times, perched on your leathery, coal-dust-covered finger," she wrote.



As of Friday afternoon, the link was deleted from the White House website.



For her part, the article's author was very understanding about the mix-up.



"I agree that my articles are much worse if you click on them," Petri wrote. "This reminds me of those movie trailers that manage to cite only a single word from a review ("Extreme" –LA Times) in such a way that you wonder how the word was used in context."