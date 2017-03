The partner who is still working can adjust his or her withholding at work to free up dollars that would otherwise be lost to higher income taxes. This can help bolster cash flow in the meantime, said Patrick Amey, a financial planner with KHC Wealth Management in Overland Park, Kansas.

Depending on your income tax bracket, you should also consider whether it makes sense to use a dependent care flexible spending account — if your employer makes one available — or the child and dependent care tax credit. You may not use the credit and the FSA to cover the same expenses.

You contribute up to $5,000 each year to a dependent care FSA on a pretax basis to help cover the cost of day care, preschool and other costs.

"For people in lower tax brackets, not using the FSA may be a smarter move," said Becker. "You'll get a bigger break from the tax credit."