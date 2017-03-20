Fed's Kashkari says his vote against rate hike is based on lack of inflation

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

Kashkari, a voting member this year on the central bank's policymaking committee, was the lone dissenter against this month's interest rate hike. Despite strengthening economic data, Kashkari felt the Fed should have waited on moving rates until publishing details on how and when the central bank plans to reduce its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.



Kashkari, who unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for governor of California in 2014, served as the administrator of TARP, the Troubled Asset Relief Program, at the Treasury Department during the 2008 financial crisis. After leaving Washington, he joined Pimco as a managing director and head of global equities. Before his time at Treasury, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs.

