Former Google career coach shares 4 secrets for figuring out what to do with your life

There's a science to achieving your goals, and Isaac Newton's law of motion does a good job of summing it up: Objects that are at rest stay at rest, while objects in motion stay in motion.

And as former Google career coach Jenny Blake tells CNBC, "Being stuck in one place for too long is not going to work."

Blake personally helped more than 1,000 people advance while at Google and lays out her wisdom in "Pivot: The Only Move that Matters is Your Next One." She says there are specific strategies any professional can use to stop feeling stuck.

Here are methods ways she suggests for giving your life and your career a boost:

1. Draw a "mind map"

A "mind map" is a visual diagram of your interests and goals, and drawing one can help you recognize what's important to you.

Write the year in the center of a piece of paper, and then draw spokes with different themes that are important to you. Your spokes, for example, could include personal life, career, health and fitness or skill building.

Then, for each one of those themes, add additional spokes for specific goals in that area.

"It's my favorite way to brainstorm," says Blake.