This is the No. 1 mistake people make when looking for a mentor 

An overwhelming majority, 91%, of workers who have mentors are satisfied with their jobs, according to a 2019 survey by CNBC and SurveyMonkey.

If you've struggled to find a mentor, you might be asking the wrong person, says Thema Bryant, the president of the American Psychological Association. Bryant is also a professor of psychology at Pepperdine University.

"A mistake people often make is they look at the highest person in a field and they want that person to be their mentor," she says. "That person is not going to have as much time to pour into you as someone who is maybe mid-level."

If you're looking for someone who can respond to emails right away or meet multiple times a month, the most senior person at your company is unlikely to have that capacity.

Instead, you can ask someone more junior or you can seek advice from multiple sources, so you aren't heavily leaning on just one person.