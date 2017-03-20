Even among the most optimistic of the nearly three-dozen institutional investment firms surveyed by Horizon Actuarial, barely half think a nominal 7.5 percent is likely to materialize.

Pension plans have their reasons for sticking with a too-high assumed rate of return. (Namely, not wanting to have to increase pension contributions and/or report a lower funded status.)

That's not going to work for you. Those meager return estimates can make a mess of your plans. "If we expect the markets to fund our retirement, we'll save too little, spend too much and retire too soon," said Arnott. Framed as advice, it's pretty simple: Save more, spend less and give serious thought to working longer, if need be.

And while it's not wise to expect the markets to do the heavy lifting over the next decade, shifting more of your portfolio to pockets that are not nearly as rich as ours will boost your return potential. (Hint: stocks outside the U.S.)

Finally, curb your enthusiasm for retirement calculators. When Research Affiliates took a spin through a handful of calculators and pension fund expectations, it found that on average the assumed real rate of return is around 5 percent, which is in line with historical norms. But based on its estimates of returns for the next 10 years, Research Affiliates expects a classic 60 percent stocks/40 percent bonds U.S. portfolio will deliver less than 1 percent annualized over the next 10 years. (You can game out the potential return for your current allocation, using RA's free 5 Percent Challenge.)

"Retirement calculators can be such a disservice," said David Blanchett, head of retirement research at Morningstar. "Using the historical averages gives an incomplete picture of expected returns based on current valuations." Especially now.

If you're a 20-something with multiple market cycles ahead of you, that's not necessarily a big deal. If you're nearing retirement, overestimating your return potential for the homestretch can mean you don't get to the finish line when you want, or with all you need.

Blanchett's advice is to ratchet down your expected return "by at least 3 percentage points" from the historical averages and see if that necessitates a rethinking of what you're saving and spending, and perhaps adjust your retirement target date.