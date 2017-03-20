The rich get...poorer? Trump, at $3.5 billion, has seen wealth decline since election

Donald Trump has gotten poorer since his election, according to a recent assessment by Forbes.

The magazine estimates his net worth at $3.5 billion, down from $3.7 billion in October last year and lower than an all-time high of $4.5 billion in 2015 and 2016.

Most of the president's wealth is tied up in Manhattan real estate no more than a mile away from Trump Tower, and "what happens in that micromarket does more to affect the net worth of Donald Trump than anything else in the world," Forbes writes.

With $66 million of his own money donated to his presidential campaign in addition to $25 million to settle a lawsuit over Trump University, the president's liquid assets might be on the decline as well, according to Forbes. But Trump's gold-trimmed building on 40 Wall Street, plus a worldwide hotel business booming on the success of the Trump brand name, might help increase the magnate's personal value.

Forbes also lists the president's spec sheet: 70 years old, a married U.S. citizen and sporting a "self-made" score of 5 ("inherited small or medium-size business and made it into a ten-digit fortune," Forbes writes). Still, there's always someone at the top: Forbes ranks Vladimir Putin as the world's most powerful person — for the fourth year in a row.