The sensational headlines are all over the place: "Trump job approval drops to 37%" (CNN); "Donald Trump's approval rating has hit a new low" (Forbes); and don't forget the elegant "Donald Trump's approval rating is in the toilet" (Huffington Post).
First, let's clarify that not all the polls show President Trump at "burn the house down" bad levels. Gallup does indeed have him at 37 percent approval which is not only dangerously low for any president at any time, but is shocking for a president in his first 100 days. By contrast, Trump is at 49 percent approval in the Rasmussen poll. That's better of course, but still historically low for a new president.
The bottom line is that Trump's poll numbers are weak. And while he weathered the election storm despite one bad poll result after another, forwarding his agenda will be much harder to achieve unless he stops the approval poll bleeding. So, here are some suggestions for President Trump and his team to win back the momentum: