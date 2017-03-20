Let's not beat around the bush, much of President Trump's recent slide in the polls is because of this now-infamous early Saturday morning tweet from March 4th.

The conventional wisdom about President Trump's accusation that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower is that the president should never have discussed the issue at all and certainly should not have mentioned President Obama by name.

But that conventional wisdom is only half right. It comes from the same mistaken thinking that says President Trump should stop tweeting, period. With an established news media dead set against him, President Trump would be making a big mistake to suddenly go silent or even relatively silent on Twitter, where has a direct and unedited line of communication to the voters.

That said, President Trump could have avoided a lot of grief had he indeed refrained from using President Obama's name and simply tweeted about his anger upon seeing stories that some kind of government surveillance was used during the election and he wanted to get to the bottom of it.

Not only would such a tweet get the focus and attention he wanted, it would have been based on an election narrative most of the news media and a lot of the public already took for granted.

Instead, the focus became all about the current president accusing his predecessor of a serious potential crime. That was the kind of ugly focus that turned the American people off. We like the idea of a president who wants to stop and get to the bottom of intrusive government surveillance. We don't like a president who seems all too focused on beating down his personal enemies.