    ×

    Retail

    Your Target store is about to look a lot different. Here's what to expect

    Target design elements Next generation stores.
    Source: Target
    Target design elements Next generation stores.

    Target on Monday gave shoppers a peek at what its $7 billion investment into the business could mean for their local stores.

    Coming to the Houston area in October, Target's first fully redesigned shop will include two separate entrances: one for time-crunched shoppers, and another for those who want to browse fashion or beauty.

    The "speed" entrance will lead shoppers to the redesigned grocery aisle, which will include grab-and-go items. It also provides quick access to a wine and beer shop, self-checkout lanes and a counter dedicated to online order pickup. Outside, there will be reserved parking spots for shoppers who want their items delivered to their cars.

    Target design elements Next generation stores.
    Source: Target
    Target design elements Next generation stores.

    Another 40 stores will be updated with certain features from the Houston location when they're upgraded in October. The company will use the design as a starting point for the 500 stores it plans to make over in 2018 and 2019.

    CEO Brian Cornell shared details about the new design at the Shoptalk conference in Las Vegas.

    "We need to create an environment that's worthy of [shoppers'] time," Cornell said.

    The preview comes just weeks after Target announced plans to revitalize its stores, some of which Cornell said have gotten "old," "tired." It expects the remodels to lift sales by 2 to 4 percent in each store.

    In the next three years Target will renovate 600 stores, with 100 this year and 250 planned in 2018 and the same number in 2019. Target is working to reverse sales declines at its established stores, which were negative for the third straight quarter over the holidays.

    Target also plans an investment push into online retail as part of the investment push, though attention today was paid to brick-and-mortar operations.

    Target design elements Next generation stores.
    Source: Target
    Target design elements Next generation stores.

    Earlier on Monday, Target said that it will open another small store in Manhattan this October. Located a stone's throw from Macy's Herald Square flagship, it's one of 30 small stores Target plans to open this year as it tries to muscle in on competitors' market share.

    "We're going after market share right now," Cornell said. "Herald Square I expect will be one of our best small format stores."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TGT
    ---