Your Target store is about to look a lot different. Here's what to expect

Target on Monday gave shoppers a peek at what its $7 billion investment into the business could mean for their local stores.
Coming to the Houston area in October, Target's first fully redesigned shop will include two separate entrances: one for time-crunched shoppers, and another for those who want to browse fashion or beauty.
The "speed" entrance will lead shoppers to the redesigned grocery aisle, which will include grab-and-go items. It also provides quick access to a wine and beer shop, self-checkout lanes and a counter dedicated to online order pickup. Outside, there will be reserved parking spots for shoppers who want their items delivered to their cars.