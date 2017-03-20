Your Target store is about to look a lot different. Here's what to expect

Another 40 stores will be updated with certain features from the Houston location when they're upgraded in October. The company will use the design as a starting point for the 500 stores it plans to make over in 2018 and 2019.

CEO Brian Cornell shared details about the new design at the Shoptalk conference in Las Vegas.

"We need to create an environment that's worthy of [shoppers'] time," Cornell said.

The preview comes just weeks after Target announced plans to revitalize its stores, some of which Cornell said have gotten "old," "tired." It expects the remodels to lift sales by 2 to 4 percent in each store.



In the next three years Target will renovate 600 stores, with 100 this year and 250 planned in 2018 and the same number in 2019. Target is working to reverse sales declines at its established stores, which were negative for the third straight quarter over the holidays.

Target also plans an investment push into online retail as part of the investment push, though attention today was paid to brick-and-mortar operations.