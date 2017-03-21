Asian shares slump, ASX and Nikkei down more than 1%

U.S. equities had the worst day of the year for stocks on Tuesday, as banks struggled with falling yields and concerns over the fate of a healthcare reform bill weighed.

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 1.14 percent to close at 20,668.01, the S&P 500 tumbled 1.24 percent to end at 2,344.02 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.83 percent to close at 5,832.53.

Since Trump's presidential victory last November, there have been high expectations for deregulation, tax reform and an increase in fiscal spending. But the Trump administration has indicated that healthcare reform would take precedence over tax reform.

House Republicans are expected to vote on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act on Thursday with the votes needed for passage in doubt.

The markets also noted comments from Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on Tuesday in the U.S. that if economic data holds up she would support a reduction in the Fed's $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

In energy markets, oil prices fell during U.S. hours on Tuesday on oversupply worries. U.S. crude fell to its lowest since Nov,29 , before the OPEC output curb deal, down 1.8 percent to settle at $47.34 a barrel, and Brent crude dropped 1.3 percent to $50.96.

Late Tuesday in the U.S., the American Petroleum Institute reported a 4.53 million barrels build in crude stocks at the end of last week, nearly double the expected gain.

Spot gold was trading at $1,245.68 per ounce, up for its sixth consecutive session and near a three-week high.

The yen has strengthened to trade 111.51 against the dollar, underpinned by safe-haven buying after the sell-off in U.S. markets. The dollar/yen was trading above 112 yesterday, and above 113 last week.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell below the 100 handle to 99.813.

