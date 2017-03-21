Bank stocks on pace for worst day since June as markets doubt Trump pro-growth policies

Banks stocks have had a rough Tuesday as markets worried about how soon President Donald Trump would deliver on his pro-growth promises.



The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) and SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE) were down about 4 percent intraday Tuesday, on pace for their worst day since June 27.



Western Alliance Bancorporation, Texas Capital Bancshares and Bank of the Ozarks all fell more than 5 percent, leading the KBE lower.

The top decliners in the KRE were shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and Pacific Premier Bancorp.

The financials sector was down 2.6 percent, on pace for its worst daily performance since June during the Brexit lows, when it shed 2.78 percent.