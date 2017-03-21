Tech giants Facebook and Google are set to continue their dominance of the global digital advertising market this year, according to new figures.

The forecast from market research company eMarketer shows that Google is likely to make $72.69 billion in ad revenues in 2017, while Facebook will make $33.76 billion. Together, that equates to a 46.4 percent share of advertisers' total global digital ad spend.

Shelleen Shum, a senior forecasting analyst at eMarketer, credited mobile and video for their dominance.

"This year, Facebook and Google will once again emerge as the global leaders in digital advertising, scooping up almost half of worldwide digital ad money, tapping on continued strength in mobile and video advertising," s/he said

"Facebook and Google's dominance in mobile advertising remains intact as they take up over half of worldwide mobile ad revenues throughout the forecast period.