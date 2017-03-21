Chinese smart bike-sharing service Mobike rides into Singapore

A bicycle with airless tires, a solar panelled basket and a GPS tracker isn't your typical mode of transport.

But, Chinese bike-sharing company Mobike is betting the two-wheeled option takes off outside of its home market.

The Beijing-based startup is deploying hundreds of its bikes across Singapore, the first step in an ambitious overseas expansion, as competition in the bike-sharing sector heats up.

"The government [in Singapore] has been very supportive of moving around in more environmentally friendly ways," said Florian Bohnert, head of international expansion for the company.

"We hope to work closely with agencies to put in place a framework for smart bikes to be able to operate safely and securely."

Mobike is just the latest bike-sharing company to launch in an increasingly saturated market.

Chinese Competitor Ofo deployed 1000 bikes in the city-state last month, while home-grown startup Obike rolled out its service earlier this year. All three utilize mobile apps that allow users to book bikes on their smartphones and unlock the wheels with a QR code.

Mobike has attracted big name investors including Tencent, Foxconn, and Temasek Holdings, raising more than $300 million in their latest funding round earlier this year. While the company already has one million bikes deployed across 33 Chinese cities, it still trails market leader Ofo.