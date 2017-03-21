Apple launches new 9.7-Inch iPad for $329, red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and Clips app

Apple on Tuesday announced a new version of its 9.7-inch iPad, and a special edition of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The new red of the iPhone will is part of Apple's (RED) campaign, which contributes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

The Cupertino company also launched Clips, a new app that helps users combine video clips, photos and music to be shared through messages and social media. The clips have "artistic filters" shapes and emojis.

Apple shares closed at an all-time high of $141.46 a share on Monday.

— Reporting by CNBC's Josh Lipton and Sally Shin

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.