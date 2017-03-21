The Apple Store is down: 'We've got something special in store'

Apple's online store was down starting at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, displaying the banner: "We've got something special in store for you. And we can't wait for you to see it."

According to Apple's status page, the store was down for maintenance, as were photo print products. The store also went down for some users yesterday, Apple blog 9to5Mac noted.

It's unclear what the updates to the store will be. But blog MacRumors reported last week that Apple might unveil highly anticipated new iPads as soon as this week.