Nike shares slip as revenue falls shy of estimates

Shares of Nike fell after hours Tuesday, following a mixed earnings report where profits outpaced Wall Street's expectations despite revenue that was a bit shy of estimates.

The Oregon-based retailer reported earnings of 68 cents per share for the fiscal third quarter on sales of $8.43 billion. Analysts were expecting Nike to report earnings of 53 cents on revenue of $8.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Revenues for the Nike brand were $7.9 billion for the quarter, up 7 percent on a currency-neutral basis, driven by growth in Western Europe, China and the emerging markets, along with Nike's Sportswear and Jordan Brand categories.

Competition from Under Armour and Adidas are increasingly pressuring Nike's business, and price hikes haven't been enough to make up for foreign exchange headwinds and increased sales at off-brand stores, the company said.



Excluding currency changes, revenue from Nike's North American footwear and apparel segments both rose 3 percent for the quarter, while sales from equipment fell 16 percent.

Sales in footwear and apparel segments in China rose 14 and 22 percent, respectively, excluding currency changes for the quarter. Revenue for footwear rose 8 percent in Japan, and sales from Japan's apparel business jumped 21 percent in the third quarter.

Nike's stock was down more than 18 percent in 2016, but is up more than 11 percent this year to $56.67 through Monday, almost double the return of the S&P 500. Shares of Nike hit a record high above $68 per share in 2015.

Nike year-to-date return

Source: FactSet

— CNBC's Krystina Gustafson contributed to this report.