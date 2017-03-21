US military says a North Korean missile 'appears to have exploded within seconds of launch': Reuters

North Korea attempted to conduct a missile launch on Wednesday, but the South Korean military says it failed, according to the English-language website for Yonhap News Agency.

A U.S. military spokesman said that "a missile appears to have exploded within seconds of launch," Reuters reported.

Japan first detected the launch earlier on Wednesday, with government sources telling Kyodo News that Pyongyang may have launched several missiles from the North Korean city of Wonsan. South Korea's defense ministry has not yet confirmed the launches, Reuters said.

Earlier this month, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un's government fired four ballistic missiles that prompted harsh condemnation from Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates



