Apple needs to make more products in the US, former AOL president says

Apple may be renowned for its attention to detail, but there's something major missing from its process: American workers, former AOL president Ted Leonsis said.



"While they are a global company and selling their products and services everywhere, they need to celebrate American craftsmanship," Leonsis told CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." "They need to make more things here in the United States," he said.

The iPhone maker boasts that its products are "designed in California," but has been dinged for its treatment of Chinese factory workers. Apple has been under pressure from president Donald Trump, who campaigned on the platform of making Apple build plants in the U.S.