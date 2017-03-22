1 in 3 Americans can't come up with $2,000—here's how much you should be saving

One-third of Americans would not be unable to come up with $2,000 to deal with an emergency like an urgent home repair, medical crisis or car accident.

That's according to a new study released this week from The New York Fed. The survey of consumer sentiment surrounding access to and demand for credit was conducted in February.

While 32.5 percent of survey respondents feel they might need $2,000 to cover an unexpected expense in the next month, almost exactly the same number, 32.8 percent, admit they could not come up with that sum in the next month if faced with an emergency. That percentage has held steady since October 2015.

One of the most common emergencies is a medical expense. Currently, one-third of Americans would not be able to handle a $100 medical bill without going into debt. That's according to a February poll conducted by health-care information firm Amino.