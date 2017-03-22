Even for successful executives, women face doubts about global roles

Even though 90 percent of Asian senior female executives want to take on global roles, most are uncertain if they will be given the chance, according to a new study.



Conducted by Heidrick & Struggles, an executive search provider, the study surveyed a total of 140 women in senior corporate roles across industries in Asia.



It found that 64 percent of the female executives surveyed thought they would not be given the opportunity to progress from regional leadership positions to global ones. Slightly more than half of those executives thought the reason for the lack of opportunities was their ethnicity, while 47 percent thought that that was due to their gender.



That could take a toll on employee turnover rates, as 85 percent of senior female executives surveyed indicated that they were thinking about leaving their companies in the next 2 years.



The challenge of progressing from a regional to global role make up the "biggest glass ceiling" for high-ranking women executives in the Asia Pacific region, said Alain Deniau, a partner at Heidrick & Struggles.

Nevertheless, global opportunities are available for senior women executives, especially in multinationals, said Stephanie Hung, who has spent more than 20 years working across regional and global roles at companies like IBM, HP and Microsoft. Hung said that multinationals usually have in place diversity and inclusion programs that ensure women have the chance to take on global roles.