Gartman says US stocks set for 5% correction … or perhaps something far worse

U.S. equities are headed for a 5 percent drop – at least – after suffering their biggest falls since the election of President Donald Trump, says Dennis Gartman, editor and publisher of the Gartman Letter.
"This is the start of at least a 5 percent correction, and perhaps something far worse than that over time," Gartman told CNBC Wednesday, after markets began to doubt the president's pro-growth tax reform and stimulus policies during Tuesday's session.
U.S. markets led the declines, with the benchmark S&P 500 index tumbling 1.2 percent Tuesday — and breaking a run of 109 trading days without a drop of 1 percent or more. The Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq also suffered their biggest slumps of the year.