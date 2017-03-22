Gartman says US stocks set for 5% correction … or perhaps something far worse

"I take this very seriously," said Gartman, "This is not just a one off circumstance in the equities market."

Alongside equities, base metals and crude oil posted lows while gold and bonds broke out to the upside, suggesting a wider shift in capital markets.

"I think there's something to the downside that could be quite serious," Gartman said. "Let us hope it's merely a 5-7 percent correction and nothing more than that."



A correction indicates a shorter and smaller downturn than a bear market, which usually refers to falls of around 20 percent over a two month period, or a recession, which refers to a prolonged downturn. However, a correction can be a precursor for both. UBS also predicted a correction for stocks on Tuesday, saying the fall could be closer to 10 percent.

"We've been saying that we expect a 5 to 10 percent correction. We've been saying that for weeks now," Julian Emanuel, equity and derivatives strategist at UBS, wrote in an analyst note.