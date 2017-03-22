Working in the so-called "gig economy" can make it tougher to stay on top of saving for retirement.



Four in 10 self-employed workers don't have a retirement account such as an IRA or 401(k) plan, according to a new survey from Small Business Majority, an advocacy group. They polled 500 self-identified contractors, freelancers and temporary employees in December 2016, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Most of those workers without a formal retirement plan said they don't earn enough, or get paid regularly enough, to warrant contributing, said Brian Pifer, director of entrepreneurship for Small Business Majority.

"Not knowing if you'll have a really good month or a really bad month makes it difficult for them to save on a predictable basis," he said.